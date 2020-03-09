Jacob deGrom given overall rating of 99 in MLB The Show 20

Over the last two seasons, no starting pitcher has been better than Jacob deGrom. So, it's only appropriate that the MLB's best pitcher gets the honor of being rated 99 overall in the video game MLB The Show.

The MLB announced that deGrom is one of four players to be rated 99 in MLB The Show 20, along with Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, and Max Scherzer.

The 31-year-old New York Mets starting pitcher has won two-straight National League Cy Young Awards, and has established himself as the best pitcher in baseball. He became the eleventh starting pitcher in MLB history to win consecutive Cy Young Awards.

During the 2018 season, the first of his two Cy Youngs, deGrom went 10-9, with a 1.70 ERA and 269 strikeouts in 32 starts. deGrom won his second Cy Young in 2019, going 11-8, with a 2.43 ERA and 255 strikeouts in 32 starts.

Over the last two seasons, the only issue for deGrom has been run support. As he continues to put on brilliant performances just about every fifth day, the Mets have been unable to score enough runs for him to generate more wins.

But, winning the Cy Young Award is about more than just wins, which is why deGrom has won two in a row despite having just a total of 21 wins combined over the last two seasons.

We'll see if deGrom has what it takes to win a third-straight Cy Young Award in 2020. But, the focus remains on leading the Mets to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.