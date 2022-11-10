New York Mets' Free Agent ace Jacob deGrom Interested in Texas Rangers

LAS VEGAS - Jacob deGrom has made contact with one of the two teams, besides the Mets, he has been linked to the most this offseason.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, deGrom has let the Texas Rangers know he is interested in signing with them.

SNY reported this week that the Rangers and Atlanta Braves are the two biggest threats to sign deGrom away from the Mets.

General manager Billy Eppler revealed this week that the Mets have been in regular contact with deGrom's camp. He also believes deGrom has interest in returning to Queens.

"I think there's a good deal of interest there on his part,” Eppler said of deGrom’s desire to stay with the Mets. “That was articulated a number of times throughout the season and reiterated in our most recent conversation."

DeGrom and the Mets had discussions about his contract throughout the regular season. These talks have continued into the offseason and up until this point as well.

According to Eppler, the Mets and deGrom's agent have made a pact to remain in touch throughout the offseason.