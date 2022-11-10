Skip to main content

New York Mets' Free Agent ace Jacob deGrom Interested in Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom is reportedly interested in the Texas Rangers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

LAS VEGAS - Jacob deGrom has made contact with one of the two teams, besides the Mets, he has been linked to the most this offseason.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, deGrom has let the Texas Rangers know he is interested in signing with them. 

SNY reported this week that the Rangers and Atlanta Braves are the two biggest threats to sign deGrom away from the Mets.

General manager Billy Eppler revealed this week that the Mets have been in regular contact with deGrom's camp. He also believes deGrom has interest in returning to Queens.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think there's a good deal of interest there on his part,” Eppler said of deGrom’s desire to stay with the Mets. “That was articulated a number of times throughout the season and reiterated in our most recent conversation."

DeGrom and the Mets had discussions about his contract throughout the regular season. These talks have continued into the offseason and up until this point as well.

According to Eppler, the Mets and deGrom's agent have made a pact to remain in touch throughout the offseason.

Jacob deGromNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets' Free Agent ace Jacob deGrom Interested in Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest From 'Majority' of Teams

New York Mets Decline Mutual Option for Mychal Givens

Brandon Nimmo hoping Wild Card series isn't last with New York Mets.
News

Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest From 'Majority' of Teams

By Pat Ragazzo
Mychal Givens has struggled since getting traded to Mets at deadline.
News

New York Mets Decline Mutual Option for Mychal Givens

By Pat Ragazzo
Three things to watch in New York Mets' free agency.
News

3 Things to Watch in New York Mets' Free Agency

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have hired a new director of pitching development.
News

New York Mets Hire new Director of Pitching Development

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom has a "good deal of interest" in re-signing with the Mets.
News

Jacob deGrom has 'a Good Deal of Interest' in Re-Signing With New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

New York Mets Made Preliminary Contact With Jacob deGrom's Camp

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) deliver a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.
News

Biggest Threats to Sign Jacob deGrom Away From New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Brandon Nimmo hoping Wild Card series isn't last with New York Mets.
News

Brandon Nimmo Should be Next on New York Mets' Wishlist

By Pat Ragazzo