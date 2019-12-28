Amazin' Clubhouse
Jacob deGrom Named The New York Post's Athlete of the Decade

Michael Natale

There have been plenty of spectacular athletes to play in New York during this decade. According to The New York Post, no athlete has been better this decade than New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. 

deGrom was named The New York Post's athlete of the decade. 

The 31-year-old starting pitcher has established himself as arguably the best pitcher in the MLB, winning back-to-back National League Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019. 

deGrom bursted onto the scene in 2014. He was not a hyped up prospect, but in typical all-business deGrom fashion, he went on to win the 2014 National League Rookie of the Year. This was just the start of something special. 

In 2015, he made it to his first career All-Star game. During his one inning of work, he struck out three batters on ten pitches, becoming the first pitcher to accomplish this. 

His 2015 season got even better when he was one of the key contributors to the Mets' run to the World Series. In the 2015 postseason, deGrom was 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA. The NLDS was really where deGrom shined. He went 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two starts, out-dueling two of baseball's best pitchers, Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke. Both of those starts were on the road in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. 

In his six-year career, deGrom is 66-49 with a 2.62 ERA, and 1255 strikeouts in 171 starts. The three-time All-Star has established himself as one of the best pitchers in all of baseball over the last decade, and he's quickly climbed up the ranks as one of the best pitchers in Mets history. 

The sky is the limit for deGrom, who looks to be on his way to a hall of fame career. He will look to win his third consecutive Cy Young Award in 2020. 

 

