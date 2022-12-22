Skip to main content

Jacob DeGrom Thanks Mets, Fans In Full-Page New York Post Ad

Longtime New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers, ending nearly a decade long tenure in the majors with the New York Mets, and over 10 years in the organization as a whole.

DeGrom gave a quick thank you to the Mets organization and its fans in his introductory press conference with Texas, but has now penned a more in-depth letter of gratitude by way of the New York Post.

The 34-year-old took out a full-page ad in the Post on Thursday and reflected on his time in New York, thanking both team personnel and fans alike.

The full letter can be found below:

The Florida native had a storied career in Queens over the nine seasons he wore blue and orange, that include a Rookie-of-the-Year nod in 2014, back-to-back Cy Young awards in 2018-19, four All-Star game selections, a National League ERA title and two National League strikeout titles.

During his time with the Mets, deGrom also logged 41.1 fWAR, a 2.52 ERA, 2.62 FIP, 2.84 xFIP and over 1,600 strikeouts.

The Mets have had a busy offseason since deGrom departed, as they've signed right-handed pitchers Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga, re-signed closer Edwin Diaz and outfielder Brandon Nimmo and reportedly signed infielder Carlos Correa to a 12-year deal.

