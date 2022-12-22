Jacob DeGrom Thanks Mets, Fans In Full-Page New York Post Ad

Earlier this month, Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers, ending nearly a decade long tenure in the majors with the New York Mets, and over 10 years in the organization as a whole.

DeGrom gave a quick thank you to the Mets organization and its fans in his introductory press conference with Texas, but has now penned a more in-depth letter of gratitude by way of the New York Post.

The 34-year-old took out a full-page ad in the Post on Thursday and reflected on his time in New York, thanking both team personnel and fans alike.

The full letter can be found below:

The Florida native had a storied career in Queens over the nine seasons he wore blue and orange, that include a Rookie-of-the-Year nod in 2014, back-to-back Cy Young awards in 2018-19, four All-Star game selections, a National League ERA title and two National League strikeout titles.

During his time with the Mets, deGrom also logged 41.1 fWAR, a 2.52 ERA, 2.62 FIP, 2.84 xFIP and over 1,600 strikeouts.

The Mets have had a busy offseason since deGrom departed, as they've signed right-handed pitchers Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga, re-signed closer Edwin Diaz and outfielder Brandon Nimmo and reportedly signed infielder Carlos Correa to a 12-year deal.

