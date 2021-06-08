Sports Illustrated home
Jeff McNeil Could Be Nearing a Return for the Mets

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil is progressing towards a return and could start a rehab assignment by the end of the week.
Elite Sports NY Graphic, Getty Images

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil seems to be inching closer to a return.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, McNeil is progressing well and could be headed for a rehab assignment later this week. 

McNeil has been on the Injured List since May 17 after pulling his hamstring in the Mets', series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. 

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott initially set McNeil's timeline for the end of June, however, he appears to be ahead of schedule based off recent reports.

As manager Luis Rojas said on Friday, McNeil has been running and could be a week-or-two away from a rehab assignment, but he was unable to give an exact date. 

Based off Rojas' update, it seems as though McNeil will be back in the lineup soon enough, barring any setbacks.

Although McNeil got off to a slow start offensively this year, slashing .242/.336/.374 with three home runs and eight RBIs, he was beginning to heat up at the plate before he went down with the injury.

In his last 15 games before hitting the IL, McNeil was 15-for-51 (.294) with two home runs and four RBIs.

While Jose Peraza has filled in nicely for him at second base, the return of McNeil will be a huge boost to this Mets' lineup.

