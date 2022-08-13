Jeff McNeil, Eduardo Escobar Both Exit Friday's New York Mets Game

New York Mets infielders Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar both exited Friday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning.

According to manager Buck Showalter on Apple TV's broadcast of the game, Escobar left with a side injury and McNeil with a cut on his finger.

McNeil, 30, slid weird into Phillies first baseman, Rhys Hoskins, on a second inning ground out in his first at-bat of the evening that could have caused the cut.

Returning to the field for the top of the third, Mark Canha, who had been playing left field, switched gloves and moved to third base, with Tyler Naquin coming in at left field.

Escobar, 33, was pinched hit for with Luis Guillorme in the second before he even logged an at-bat.

