New York Mets Name Jeremy Hefner Next Pitching Coach

The New York Mets are continuing the trend of naming former players to their coaching staff in 2020 as Jeremy Hefner was named the team's next pitching coach.

Hefner, 33, only played two seasons of Major League Baseball, both for the Mets, as he bounced around the league since he was drafted by the team in 2004.

From 2012-2013, Hefner appeared in 50 games for the 'Amazin's'. He was 8-15 with a 4.65 E.R.A. in his major league career.

Hefner has been in the Minnesota Twins organization since 2017 when he served as a Major League Advanced Scout for the organization. Hefner's most recent coaching stint was as an assistant pitching coach for the Twins in 2019. This was his first professional coaching experience.

Minnesota had the eighth-best team E.R.A. with a mark of 4.18 in 2019.

Hefner has quickly risen up the coaching ranks, and the Mets hope Hefner can help to lead a young, and promising, pitching staff that first-year manager Carlos Beltran will be relying on heavily in 2020.

Phil Regan, Interim Pitching Coach in 2019, will remain with the New York Mets organization in another role.