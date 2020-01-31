Amazin' Clubhouse
Jeurys Familia lost 30 pounds, but will that translate to bounce back season?

Rick Laughland

Jeurys Familia, and the rest of the Mets bullpen for that matter, are coming off a nightmarish 2019 campaign. Familia struggled mightily with his control and confidence. 

The Mets closer turned set-up man went back to the drawing board regarding everything from mechanics to trying to shed pounds. The Domincan-born hurler is coming into Spring Training thirty pounds lighter in an effort to rebound from a down year. 

We've seen burly pitchers drop weight before, just see C.C. Sabathia who didn't exactly enjoy terrific results while going down a couple of weight classes. 

Familia's issues last year related to control and mechanics, not BMI or body weight. Now that he lost about 15 perent of his body weight, adjusting to his new build and how it will impact his throwing motion and torque still remains to be seen. 

Old school players like Keith Hernandez admitted that they would come into Spring Training 5 to 10 pounds overweight with the idea that they'd ramp up their cardio training and field work that would result in them losing 10 pounds or more during training. 

New York's bullpen bouncing back will be critical to the team's success this upcoming season. The more trustworthy the bullpen ease, the more stress is alleviates from the starting staff and prevents blowns saves and late game leads. 

The jury is still out on whether this weight loss development will spell a turaround for Familia, but fans shouldn't rush to judgement just yet. The Amazin's will need not only a bounce back season from Familia, but from Diaz and the rest of the relief staff as well. 

