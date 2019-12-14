Joe Girardi Felt Like the Mets Were Very Interested in Hiring Him to Be Their Next Manager

For quite some time, it seemed like the New York Mets were the favorites to hire Joe Girardi to be their next manager. However, they ended up hiring Carlos Beltran instead, and Girardi is now the manager of the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite not being hired by the Mets, appearing on an interview with WFAN's Joe Beningo and Evan Roberts, Girardi said he still believes the Mets were very interested in him.

"I thought they were very interested. I interviewed three times, and had a fourth one set up,” Girardi said during his interview on WFAN. “No, I thought they were very interested. They chose to go a different direction. I’m really happy where I’m at, and I chose to go a different direction. That’s how it kind of ended up."

Girardi seemed like a perfect fit to be the next manager of the Mets because of his previous managerial success in New York with the Yankees. Instead, both sides went in different directions. Expectations are still high with Carlos Beltran leading the way.

Girardi was also asked about Zack Wheeler, who just recently left the Mets and signed with the Phillies.

"We're really excited, and we just thought he was just starting to come into his own over the last couple of years," Girardi said. "We think that there's even more in there. Zack wants to win."

Girardi will manage a Phillies team with pretty high expectations heading into the 2020 season. The same can be said for Beltran and the Mets. Needless to say, the National League East might be the best division in baseball.