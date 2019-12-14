Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Joe Girardi Felt Like the Mets Were Very Interested in Hiring Him to Be Their Next Manager

Michael Natale

For quite some time, it seemed like the New York Mets were the favorites to hire Joe Girardi to be their next manager. However, they ended up hiring Carlos Beltran instead, and Girardi is now the manager of the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies. 

Despite not being hired by the Mets, appearing on an interview with WFAN's Joe Beningo and Evan Roberts, Girardi said he still believes the Mets were very interested in him. 

"I thought they were very interested. I interviewed three times, and had a fourth one set up,” Girardi said during his interview on WFAN. “No, I thought they were very interested. They chose to go a different direction. I’m really happy where I’m at, and I chose to go a different direction. That’s how it kind of ended up."

Girardi seemed like a perfect fit to be the next manager of the Mets because of his previous managerial success in New York with the Yankees. Instead, both sides went in different directions. Expectations are still high with Carlos Beltran leading the way. 

Girardi was also asked about Zack Wheeler, who just recently left the Mets and signed with the Phillies. 

"We're really excited, and we just thought he was just starting to come into his own over the last couple of years," Girardi said. "We think that there's even more in there. Zack wants to win." 

Girardi will manage a Phillies team with pretty high expectations heading into the 2020 season. The same can be said for Beltran and the Mets. Needless to say, the National League East might be the best division in baseball. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mets log jam in starting rotation means someone is the odd man out

Rick Laughland

The Amazin's haven't announced anyone on the trading block just yet.

New York Mets restructure contract with outfielder Yoenis Cespedes

Justin Rimpi

New York Mets get immense salary cap relief by restructuring contract of Yoenis Cespedes

Michael Wacha Says He is Preparing to Be the Fifth Starter of the Mets Despite the Rick Porcello Signing

Michael Natale

Wacha plans on pitching for the New York Mets every fifth day

Two New York Mets Named to Inaugural All-MLB Team

Justin Rimpi

Alonso and deGrom nab spots on All-MLB Team

New York Mets signing Rick Porcello shores up team's starting rotation

Justin Rimpi

Rick Porcello signing was a head scratcher

Mets Reportedly Sign Rick Porcello to a One-Year Deal

Michael Natale

This move solidifies a New York Mets starting pitching staff that all of the sudden has some depth.

Mets have interest in upgrading shortstop

Michael Cohen

Mets and Astros held talks on star shortstop

BREAKING: Mets reportedly agree to one-year deal with free agent pitcher Michael Wacha

Rick Laughland

Amazin's add a key contributor to the starting rotation.

Mets willing to part ways with Brandon Nimmo in potential Starling Marte trade with Pirates

Rick Laughland

The Amazin's looking to bolster their outfield.

Carlos Beltran Expects Edwin Diaz to be the Mets Closer at the Start of the 2020 Season

Michael Natale

Despite Diaz's struggles in 2019, it looks like he will still be the closer of the New York Mets in 2020.