Juan Soto Seen Remixing 'Soto Shuffle' Song For Mets in Viral Video
New York Mets fans have been in a state of eternal bliss ever since generational talent Juan Soto decided to sign a 15-year, $765 contract to come to Queens earlier this month.
This was made even better for these fans because Soto turned down a 16-year, $760 deal with the New York Yankees in favor of the Mets, which was his way of saying that he believes more in the Mets' future rather than their cross-town rivals.
And Mets fans aren't the only ones celebrating, as Soto just secured the most lucrative contract in sports history, which makes for a fair reason to sit back and smell the flowers, so to speak.
TikTok user @familia.reconocida0 posted a video on December 20 that showed Soto at what looked to be a club in the Dominican Republic, dancing to the "SOTO SHUFFLE" song by El Alfa and Foreign Teck that was made in his honor earlier this year.
At one point, the song's lyrics write, "El Bronx, El Bronx, El Bronx (Soto, sácala, sácala) El Bronx, Yankee, que viva New York", which roughly translates to, "The Bronx, The Bronx, The Bronx (Soto, take it out, take it out) The Bronx, Yankee, long live New York".
However, the aforementioned TikTok video showed Soto not singing the "Yankee" part and instead appearing to say "Los Mets" in its place.
X user @oliviapipia posted a video of Soto seemingly doing so with the caption, "juan soto refusing to say yankees in soto shuffle and screaming los mets instead 😭😭😭".
The post received over 1 million views on X in less than 24 hours after it was released.
Soto seems to have wasted no time in embracing his new team.