Kobe Bryant grew up a Mets fan, idolized Darryl Strawberry

Michael Natale

On Sunday, a helicopter crash in California took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others. This has led to countless tributes for the nine victims, including Kobe Bryant. 

One video that has surfaced across social media actually involves Kobe Bryant and the New York Mets. 

The clip shows Bryant at Dodgers Stadium during a 2009 NLCS game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies. In the video, Craig Sager of TBS asked Bryant before the game if this series was difficult for his allegiance because he grew up in Philadelphia, however, he has spent his entire professional NBA career in Los Angeles with the Lakers. You'd think growing up in Philadelphia, Bryant would be a Phillies fan. However, he told Sager that was not the case. 

"[Growing up] I was a Mets fan," Bryant told Sager. "I wanted to be Darryl Strawberry. And by the way, tell Ron Darling that I still have his baseball card." 

Of course, Darling was a former Mets starting pitcher and also an announcer for TBS. 

So, how about that? Despite being a Philadelphia native, Kobe Bryant grew up as a fan of the Mets. And not only that, but he idolized Darryl Strawberry. He was eight-years-old when his childhood hero Strawberry and the Mets won the World Series in 1986. Ten years later in 1996, Bryant would make his NBA debut for the Lakers. 

This truly is a touching video. We all know Kobe Bryant is a hero to many people, but sometimes we may forget that somebody of Bryant's star power also had a hero growing up. That hero was Darryl Strawberry. 

