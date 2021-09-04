September 4, 2021
Late-Offensive Surge in D.C. Leads Mets To 6th Win In A Row

The Mets survived a blown save in the ninth to take the series opener from the Nationals in extras for their sixth win in a row on Friday night.
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

So you're saying there's a chance?

The Mets survived a blown save in the ninth to come away with a 6-2 victory in extra innings for their sixth win in a row on Friday night. 

Coming into the evening, the Mets had been winners of five straight and closer Edwin Diaz was 9-for-9 on save chances since a rocky stretch in mid-July.

However, with the Mets three outs away from their sixth straight win, Diaz gave up two-runs in the ninth, including a home run to Juan Soto, to allow the Nats' to tie the game. 

With the game-winning run on third and one-out, Diaz was able to bare down, which sent things to extra innings.

And in the top of the 10th, the Mets' offense immediately fought back when Pete Alonso's RBI single put them back up 3-2. But that's not all, Kevin Pillar's third hit of the night was a two-run double, and then Jonathan Villar capped off the inning with his fourth hit of the contest to pad the Mets' lead to 6-2.

The "Illars" went a combined 7-for-11 with three RBIs, which accounted for half of the Mets' runs last night.

Rich Hill tossed his best start as a Met, throwing six scoreless innings and allowing just three hits. And the Mets ultimately survived some turbulence in the ninth to win their sixth straight.

They are now back to .500 on the season and four games back of the Braves in the NL East with 28 games left to play.

