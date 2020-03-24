Amazin' Clubhouse
Legendary radio broadcaster Howie Rose puts Jacob deGrom on Mets' Mount Rushmore of Pitchers

Rick Laughland

Jacob deGrom is clearly on a shortlist of best pitchers in Major League Baseball, but according to WOR's Howie Rose, the Amazin's ace belongs in the pantheon of best pitchers the franchise has ever seen. 

"When you mention those other two — (Matt) Harvey and (Noah) Syndergaard — what a part from brilliance on the mound consistently separates those three? I think clearly it's personality," Rose said. "Matt had his Broadway Joe type personality. Noah has had more of I suppose an independent voice if you will than Jacob has been. They play that song by Lynyrd Skynyrd "Simple Man" when Jake takes the mound. It's the perfect description of what he is. He's just very single-minded and focused in a way that very few are.

"Simple man" is the best way to describe deGrom. He's never been an issue in the clubhouse, never moaned or groaned about a big payday or remaining in the background of the media coverage when Syndergaard and Harvey were on the team together. He's simply been a consumate professional and outstanding pitcher to boot. 

But where does he stand in the list of Mets' pitchers? According to Rose, deGrom is near the top and his story is still yet to be completed. 

"I've taken to saying on the air certainly this past season being the one where it really crystalized, I don't think there's any question that Jacob deGrom is on the Mets pitching Mount Rushmore of all time, which to me has names starting with (Tom) Seaver and then (Jerry) Koosman and then (Doc) Gooden and then Jacob deGrom," Rose said. "You can make a case for certain pitchers who've had spectacular years or a couple of really good years. I would challenge really anybody to find someone who would be more a suitable say No. 4 on Mount Rushmore than Jacob deGrom would be except the other three." 

