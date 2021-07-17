Lindor Exits With Injury In Mets' Lackluster Loss To Pirates

The Mets played like they never came back from the All-Star break in a lackluster loss to the Pirates, and to make matters worse, Francisco Lindor exited with right side soreness.

Lindor was unable to run out a ground ball, wincing in pain and grabbing his side, before heading down the tunnel. The $341 million man was replaced by Luis Guillorme at short.

Manager Luis Rojas did not have much of an update on Lindor after the game, but did confirm that he will go for tests on Saturday morning to gain clarity on his injury.

Ironically, Lindor got one of the Mets' mere three hits prior to leaving the game. And of course, the Mets' offense was nonexistent yet again in their 4-1 loss, going 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

"We took some quality at-bats....The situational hitting and hitting with runners in scoring position wasn't good. We couldn't deliver big hits," said Rojas.

Their only run of the night came on a Jonathan Villar RBI ground out in the top of the fourth.

Despite drawing five walks against Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl, the Mets had nothing to show for it, as Kuhl shut them out across five innings, while allowing just two hits.

As for Mets starter Marcus Stroman, he gave up two runs in the second inning, following a half hour rain delay. Overall, Stroman went a total of five innings, and his night ended with a war of words between he and John Nogowoski, which saw the benches clear.

And later, Stroman, who stuck around in the dugout after his outing was over, was seen jawing with Nogowski once again.

"I'm never one to let any man to talk down to me. ... He's just a clown," said Stroman after the loss.

Pitching in relief of Stroman, Drew Smith and Jeurys Familia each allowed a solo homer in their relief appearances tonight, which helped the Pirates extend their lead to 4-1.

And the Mets went down quietly against the Pirates' bullpen, who tossed a combined four scoreless innings to secure the win.

The Amazins' fell to 47-41, and have now lost three of their last four against Pittsburgh, starting off the second half of the season on an ugly note. Their NL East lead also shrunk to three games.