Longtime Mets’ Slugger Pete Alonso Meets with Teams as Free Agency Heats Up
Since Juan Soto agreed to his historic deal with the New York Mets, MLB’s offseason activity has surged at the Winter Meetings, and it appears things are heating up for free agent Pete Alonso as well.
According to New York Post reporter Mike Puma, the longtime Mets slugger is currently meeting with teams as he evaluates where he will play in 2025 and beyond. While the specific teams involved remain unclear, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns indicated Monday that the door remains open for a reunion, despite the Mets committing $765 million in guarantees to Soto.
"We’d love to bring Pete back, Pete’s been a great Met, he’s had some enormous hits for us and we’ll see where that goes," Stearns said. "I think our ownership has consistently demonstrated that there’s going to be resources when we need them. There is the ability for us to make baseball moves when we think that they’re there to improve the team, and we’re gonna continue to pursue a wide variety of areas to continue to improve our team."
Alonso, who will turn 30 in 2025, is coming off a down year by his standards, but still played a significant role in the team’s run to the NLCS. He posted a .240/.329/.459 slash line with 34 home runs, 31 doubles, 88 RBI, and 91 runs scored while appearing in all 162 regular season games.
In 13 postseason games, Alonso hit .273/.431/.568 (.999 OPS) with four home runs, 10 RBI, and 10 runs scored over 58 plate appearances. He delivered a signature moment in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against All-Star closer Devin Williams, launching a series-altering three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning.
Over his six seasons in Queens, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound first baseman set the rookie home run record (53), earned NL Rookie of the Year honors, made four All-Star teams, and slugged 226 home runs—just 27 shy of the Mets' all-time record. But despite his impressive résumé, there are some red flags that could impact negotiations with agent Scott Boras.
For one, Alonso's OPS has declined in recent seasons—from .869 in 2022 to .821 in 2023 to a career-low .788 in 2024—raising questions about how many prime years the slugger has left. Defensively, Alonso has been consistently below average statistically, and his -9 Outs Above Average last season was the worst of his career.
That said, Alonso remains a fan favorite in Queens, and the prospect of him protecting Soto in the lineup for years to come is a fun one. Of course, that will depend on whether the price is right.