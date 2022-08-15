Skip to main content

Luis Guillorme to Miss 3-4 Weeks, Tomás Nido Out For Series with Illness

Luis Guillorme will miss several weeks with a groin pull, and Tomás Nido will miss the Atlanta Braves series this week with a non-injury related illness.

The New York Mets will be without a couple of their key players for the Atlanta Braves series, and one a bit longer.

After pulling up lame rounding third base trying to score on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, infielder Luis Guillorme will miss the next 3-4 weeks with a pulled groin. He will be placed on the injured list, with Deven Marrero up from Triple-A Syracuse to take his space.

Guillorme, 27, has put together a fine season with the Mets, to the tune of a 1.3 fWAR. In 86 games, he owns a .283/.355/.357 clip with a .318 wOBA and 110 wRC+.

Guillorme's versatility has also been a boon to the Mets on the defensive side. Able to play third base, shortstop and second base, 

At second, Guillorme has three defensive runs saved, where he has been a frequent double play partner up the middle with shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Marrero, 31, has flexibility around the infield, though was just hitting in the .230s down in the minors.

Catcher Tomás Nido will miss the Braves series with a "non-baseball related illness." Michael Perez is up from Triple-A Syracuse to take his spot.

Nido, 28, has 0.3 fWAR through 74 games. His true value has come on defense, with his framing in the 91st percentile according to Baseball Savant.

Perez, 30, was acquired by the Mets from the Pittsburgh Pirates in July. In 39 games this year, Perez has been worth -0.5 fWAR, though he does have six home runs in just over 110 plate appearances.

