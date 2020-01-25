Luis Rojas hiring has Brodie Van Wagen's need for control written all over it

The New York Mets held a press conference for newly hired manager Luis Rojas this week in what has largely garnered a lukewarm response from the fan base.

Clearly, Hensley Muelens has the more powerful resume and experience to fall back on, but Rojas' hiring just shows the desire for Brodie Van Wagenen to control a placeholder at manager instead of a baseball-lifer with a wealth of knowledge and experience to fall back on.

The Mets front office wants a manager that will subscribe to analytics, entertaining weekly and even daily meetings with front office personnel to discuss everything from lineup changes, to bullpen combinations to handling the rest days for the pitching staff.

It's a new age in baseball, but Joe Girardi, Buck Showalter aren't willing to listen to a young baseball agent-turned GM to give them daily advice on managing the club. Van Wagenen is developing a reputation as a micromanager. He has a propensity for meddling in baseball affairs.

Again, this is not strictly confined to the Mets as it's been pervasive across many MLB teams, but the attractiveness for a top-tier managerial candidate to move to Queens is at an all-time low. With the Wilpons still in the fold and Steve Cohen waiting in the wings, there are brighter days ahead in Flushing, but Van Wagenen's unrelenting desire for control represents an issue moving forward for the Amazin's, especially for an executive who has proven very little at the Major League Level.