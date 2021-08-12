Marcus Stroman, Brandon Nimmo Lead Mets Past Nationals In Game 1 Of Doubleheader

Marcus Stroman was lockdown on the mound, while Brandon Nimmo tied a career-high with four RBIs, as this duo led the Mets past the Nationals to take Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.

The Mets' bats continued to stay hot like the temperature outside, as they cashed in for four runs on 12 hits against the Nationals to take Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader, which was their second straight victory.

The Amazins' ultimately won by a score of 4-1, and are now 58-55 on the season and 46-10 when scoring four-or-more runs.

Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman was locked for most of the afternoon for the Mets, tossing 5.1 innings, while allowing just one run on three hits, to go along with eight strikeouts (tied season-high) and two walks.

But he ran into trouble in the sixth when he allowed a leadoff walk, a single and a double, which allowed the Nationals to get on the board.

After striking out Alcides Escobar, Stroman's day was done, as lefty Aaron Loup came into face the dangerous Juan Soto with two in scoring position.

This saw a nine-pitch battle between Loup and Soto, where the lefty just missed getting a 2-2 strike call. Instead, Loup walked Soto to load the bases with one for Josh Bell.

Luckily, Loup got out of a mega jam by inducing an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play from Bell. Pete Alonso also made a nice play to tag out Bell after a high throw from Jonathan Villar.

On offense, it was the Brandon Nimmo show, who tied a career-high with four RBIs, which he ironically set back in April against the Nationals as well.

Although the Mets have struggled against lefties this year, they got themselves a lead for the second straight day against Nationals southpaw Sean Nolin, who Nimmo jumped on for a three-run homer in the bottom of the second. Lost in the shuffle of Nimmo's bomb, Stroman prolonged the inning by laying down a perfect bunt single with two outs. That's when Nimmo followed with his third long ball of the year.

The Mets got runners on the corners to lead off the bottom of the third against Nolin. But Jeff McNeil's double play line out and Jonathan Villar's fly out ended the inning without a run being scored. Alas, the Mets still led the Nationals 3-0 heading to the top of the fourth with Stroman dealing.

On an extremely hot day where there was a heat advisory in Flushing, Stroman was bent over on the mound with two outs in the fourth, which saw the training staff come out to check on him. After he was brought out a water, Stroman was OK to stay in the game and proceeded to induce a line out to get through another scoreless frame.

After allowing a leadoff single to Michael Conforto in the bottom of the fourth, Nolin's day was done after three innings, where he allowed four runs on eight hits.

Entering in his place was reliever Andres Machado, who gave up an RBI single to Nimmo, which was charged to Nolin.

Later in the inning, tempers began to flare, as Machado hit Pete Alonso with a pitch, which knocked him to the ground. Alonso got up and barked at the right-hander on his walk to first base, while staring him down, but luckily, the benches did not clear. Machado was issued a warning by the umpiring crew.

This setup a bases loaded situation with only one out for Dom Smith. But Smith and J.D. Davis struck out to end the threat.

With the Mets up 4-1 in the top of the seventh, Edwin Diaz worked around a one out double to record his 25th save of the season to secure the win.

After capturing their second straight victory for the first time in three weeks, the Amazins' are a half game back in the NL East and will go for the doubleheader and series sweep of the Nationals with newcomer Trevor Williams taking the mound in his Mets debut.