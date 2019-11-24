Amazin' Clubhouse
Marcus Stroman Weighs In on New York Mets Bringing Back Old Uniforms

Justin Rimpi
by

Stroman believes the Mets should bring back alternate jerseys in 2020

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has been with the team only a couple of months, but he let his feelings be known Sunday on Twitter regarding the team bringing back an old uniform in 2020.

The uniform Stroman is referring to is a black uniform top with Mets across the front, and a black Mets cap. This uniform was first introduced in 1998 and was deemed to be the black road alternate. In 1999, the black uniform top was changed to say New York on it.

This alternate black uniform was discontinued following the 2008 season, and the uniform Stroman referenced Sunday on Twitter was only worn for one season. The 1998 season.

Stroman said those uniforms are "one of my favorite uniforms of all time."

If Stroman were to get his way, these would be the Mets alternate uniforms for select games throughout the 2020 season. 

Stroman was traded in late July, right before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and the New York native had a successful 11 starts in Flushing. Stroman was 4-2 with a 3.77 E.R.A. for the 'Amazin's.'

Pete Alonso, the 2019 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year, threw his support behind Stroman's plea to bring back the black alternate jersey's. Alonso's suggestion was the Mets should wear those uniform's every Friday during the 2020 season.

