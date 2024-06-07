Mariners Linked To Mets All-Star In Possible Deadline Deal By Insider
The New York Mets are in an intriguing spot right now with the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching.
New York has underperformed so far this season, but the National League overall is having a down year so the Mets are just three games out of a National League Wild Card spot.
The Mets have a disappointing 27-35 record, but they have plenty of talent on the roster and could make up a three-game gap. If they are unable to do so, though, they could opt to have a major firesale this summer.
One player who was mentioned as a possible option who could be traded is two-time All-Star Jeff McNeil and one team that could be interested is the Seattle Mariners, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Jeff McNeil’s value is nil now, and that unfortunately comes when a change of scenery looks advisable," Heyman said. "The Mariners always liked him."
McNeil certainly hasn't had the season he hoped for so far in 2024. He has appeared in 57 games so far this season and is slashing .227/.296/.320 with three home runs and 14 RBIs. He has seen his playing time slightly impacted lately after José Iglesias was called up.
He has spent his entire seven-year big league career with the Mets but it sounds like that could end up changing this summer. Hopefully, he is able to turn things around and the Mets find a way to rack up wins. If that doesn't end up being the case, though, he could end up being moved and Seattle could make sense.
