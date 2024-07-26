Marlins All-Star Called 'Realistic' Option For Mets At Trade Deadline
The Miami Marlins seem to be open for business and the New York Mets could be in the market for a deal.
New York has been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month. The Mets actually have the best record in the National League in July and will be looking to capitalize on that success with a busy trade deadline.
The Mets have the means to get a deal done and likely won't be looking to make a massive splash. New York could use some bullpen help and FanSided's Tim Boyle called Miami Marlins flamethrower Tanner Scott a "realistic" option for the Mets.
"A little more realistic of a trade option for the Mets comes from within their own division," Boyle said. "Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott is having a dastardly season where he’s throwing some of the filthiest stuff and getting the results. Unlike some other pitchers who might have good swing-and-miss stuff, poor contact rates, and whatnot, Scott is winning in both departments.
"Scott is 6-5 with a 1.21 ERA in 44.2 innings. An average exit velocity of only 80mph against him is one indication of how nasty he has been. A trade with the Marlins for a stud reliever isn’t so outlandish. Almost one year ago today, the Mets sent the Marlins David Robertson for a pair of low-level prospects."
New York could use another high-leverage reliever and Scott is expected to be moved and will be one of the best available. He earned his first All-Star nod this year and has a 1.21 ERA in 43 appearances. Plus, his advanced metrics are off the charts. He could be exactly what the Mets need as they prepare to fight for a playoff spot down the stretch.
