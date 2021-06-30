McCann and Lindor Propel Mets To Comeback Victory Over Braves

The Mets' top two offseason acquisitions led the comeback charge in Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

Although the Mets' offensive struggles continued for much of the night on Tuesday, they finally broke through against Charlie Morton and the Braves in the seventh inning.

Morton was initially having his way with the Mets' lineup for the second-straight outing, allowing just three hits and no runs through six frames, until things suddenly fell apart for him.

After the first two runners reached base against Morton, Mets catcher James McCann stepped to the plate and delivered the hit they desperately needed.

McCann launched a huge three-run home run over the left center field wall to tie things up at 3-3.

Following the game, McCann credited his teammates Dom Smith and Kevin Pillar for setting the table for him by taking good at-bats, prior to his homer.

And with these two runners on base, McCann was able to capitalize off a rare mistake from Morton, making him pay via the long ball.

“You gotta tip your cap to a guy like that,” McCann said of Morton. “We’ve faced him three times and I feel like he’s done something different every time. ... He made a mistake and I was just the one that was able to cash in.”

After Morton's exited, Jose Peraza kept things going in the inning with a ground rule double off A.J. Minter to put the go-ahead run in scoring position with one out.

While Jeff McNeil was unable to come through, Francisco Lindor picked up the slack with a clutch two-out RBI single to put the Mets up 4-3.

Although they have both endured slow offensive starts to their 2021 campaigns, the Mets' top two offseason acquisitions in McCann and Lindor ultimately led the three-run comeback in Atlanta last night.

As for McCann, he leads all big-league catchers with 16 RBIs in the month of June.

These big hits from McCann and Lindor injected new life into a Mets' offense that entered the night averaging 2.2 runs per game in their last 14 contests.

According to McCann, the Mets' latest comeback could wind up being a turning point for their club offensively.

“You’re always going to be able to look back over the course of the season and see different turning points, whether they’re good or bad,” McCann said. “So hopefully the seventh inning today was a rallying point that we can take into the All-Star break and beyond.”

Afterwards, Mets manager Luis Rojas shared a similar sentiment, as well.

"It does a lot," said Rojas, referencing the offense's comeback against Morton. "It's a confidence booster and tells the guy that you can commit to an approach and it will work."

"Everyone believes that we are going to fight throughout the games," he added. "This is a tough sport, but we believed that we were going to come through offensively and it happened."

Despite allowing a three-run homer to Ozzie Albies in the fifth, Mets pitcher Tylor Megill was solid in his second big-league start, going five innings, allowing three runs on five hits, while striking out eight and walking two.

“I’d say definitely when I’m out on the mound I have a lot of emotions going, but in a way today I was a lot more comfortable going out than my debut, which was obviously nerve wracking,” Megill said. “Seeing the lineup already, coming back out again, I had a lot of familiarity.”

The Mets' bullpen delivered four scoreless innings behind Megill, by using the bridge of: Drew Smith, Trevor May, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz, who recorded his 17th save of the season to help his team improve to 41-34 on the year.

With David Peterson on the bump tonight, the Mets will look to take the series in Atlanta on Wednesday against Braves pitcher Max Fried.