Megill, Alonso Lead Mets Past Woodruff and Brewers

Rookie pitcher Tylor Megill tossed another impressive outing, while the Mets rallied for a big three-run seventh inning to top Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers on Monday night.

NEW YORK-- The never say die Mets were down but not out against Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff in Monday night's 4-2 victory.

Although Woodruff was cruising along through the first six innings, it all fell apart for him in the top of the seventh.

In a tie game, Woodruff, who entered the evening with a 1.87 ERA (Third-best in MLB), issued a leadoff walk to Francisco Lindor, before the red-hot Dom Smith singled to center to put runners on the corners with nobody out.

That's when Pete Alonso ripped a two-run double down the left field line to ignite the Citi Field faithful and give his team a 3-1 lead.

But their bats weren't finished there, as Michael Conforto got in on the action with an RBI single to knock Woodruff out of the game, extending the lead to 4-1.

"I feel like right now we're hitting on all cylinders...we were able to put a lot of championship at-bats together," said Alonso after the Mets' 4-2 win.

Despite being ravaged by injuries to their pitching staff lately, the Mets may have filled one hole in the backend of their rotation.

Rookie pitcher Tylor Megill made his third big-league start and was impressive again.

Coming off an eight strikeout performance against the Braves in his last outing, Megill tossed five innings of one-run baseball versus the Brewers, allowing just two hits, while striking out seven batters.

The right-hander now has a 3.77 ERA to start his MLB career.

"It's exciting, I'm just trying to put myself and the team in the best position possible to win each time I go out there," said Megill. "It's not about me all the time, it's about the team."

Megill and Woodruff matched each other with three scoreless innings to start the game. But in the top of the fourth, the Brewers got on the board when Omar Narvaez took Megill deep for a solo home run.

In the bottom half, Brandon Nimmo proved to be a spark plug once again, slashing an opposite field double down the left field line to leadoff the fourth.

Manager Luis Rojas then opted to play small ball by having Lindor lay down a sacrifice bunt to move Nimmo over to third with one out. And that's when Smith came up and drove him in with a sac-fly to tie things up at 1-1.

Aaron Loup, Seth Lugo and Trevor May combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to set things up for closer Edwin Diaz in the ninth.

And although he made things interesting by allowing the first three batters to reach base, which resulted in a run, Diaz bared down to pickup his 18th save of the season.

At the half way point of the season, the Amazins' are 44-37 on the year after notching a huge victory against one of the best pitchers and hottest teams in all of baseball.

"We are in first-place and that's excellent, but where we are now is where we want to be at the end of 162," said Alonso. "We can't be complacent."