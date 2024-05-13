Mets’ Ace Cautiously Optimistic About Starting Rehab Assignment Soon
New York Mets' ace Kodai Senga is cautiously optimistic about the prospect of starting a rehab assignment in the near future. Speaking to Inside the Mets, Senga revealed his belief that his shoulder injury stemmed from mechanical issues during Spring Training. This revelation has prompted him to proceed with an abundance of caution, as he's unaccustomed to dealing with such issues in his career, whether in Japan or MLB.
Senga's focus lies in addressing these mechanical concerns before diving back into live game action. He's set to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday, where he'll closely monitor how his shoulder responds to his adjusted mechanics. If all goes well and he feels physically sound, Senga anticipates progressing to live game action through a rehab assignment sooner rather than later.
The Mets' pitching staff eagerly awaits Senga's return, as he's been the cornerstone of their rotation when healthy. However, the priority remains ensuring his long-term health and effectiveness on the mound. Senga's cautious approach underscores the importance of addressing underlying mechanical issues to prevent future setbacks.
As Senga navigates through the rehabilitation process, Mets fans will be anxiously awaiting updates on his progress. His potential return could provide a much-needed boost to the team's pitching staff as they continue their quest for postseason contention.