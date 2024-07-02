Mets Ace Kodai Senga Scheduled to Begin Rehab Assignment
The New York Mets have made a decision on the next step for their ace.
Kodai Senga will begin a rehab assignment on Wednesday with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones.
Senga is slated to throw up to 40 pitches in his first rehab start of 2024, as Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared with reporters before the team's first game against the Washington Nationals D.C. on Monday night.
Senga, 31, has endured a challenging season dealing with shoulder and triceps injuries. The shoulder strain occurred in Spring Training before triceps inflammation popped up in late May, which forced him to shut things down for a bit. The Mets have climbed back into the postseason race without Senga and are just two games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the third National League Wild Card spot.
If all goes well with his start for the Cyclones, Senga could only need two or three more rehab starts before he returns to the Mets' starting rotation. It's possible he could return to the big-league rotation shortly after the All-Star break in mid-July.
The Mets' starting rotation hasn't been a liability without Senga, but has posted a 4.43 ERA as a staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB. Their fWAR of 3.7 ranks 25th among all MLB starting pitching rotation. For context, Senga had an fWAR of 3.4 last season in 166 innings.
Former Yankee Luis Severino has been the Mets' best starting pitcher this season, leading them in innings, (97.1), ERA (3.42) and fWAR (1.2). He also has the lowest WHIP (1.16) and batting average against at (.225) for a Mets' pitcher.
The Mets need a little more from their rotation if they want to make the postseason and Senga's return could give them a much-needed boost towards that goal.
Senga will take the ball against the Yankees' High-A affiliate the Hudson Valley Renegades on July 3. It's a big step for the Mets' ace who has been sidelined since late-February.