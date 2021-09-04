Mets Activate Catcher James McCann From IL

The Mets are activating starting catcher James McCann off the injured list for Saturday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

The Mets' lineup will finally be at full strength, as they are activating starting catcher James McCann off the injured list for Saturday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

McCann will serve as the 29th man today and is expected to start Game 2, per manager Luis Rojas.

McCann landed on the IL on August 17 with back spasms, one day after his backup Tomas Nido went on the shelf with a sprained left thumb.

Although Nido came back on August 27, he went back on the IL three days later, as his thumb flared up again. In the meantime, Patrick Mazeika has stepped in as the everyday catcher, with Chance Sisco backing him up.

Fortunately for the Mets, McCann's return comes at the perfect time, as they lost Sisco last night after a scary collision at the plate.

According to Rojas, Sisco was tested for a concussion and his leg and shoulder were examined. Rojas says Sisco is doing better than they expected today, which is good news.

With McCann back, the expectation is that he will be the everyday catcher once more, but he must get his bat going. McCann hit the IL in a major slump, going 9 for his last 50.

The Mets signed McCann to a four-year, $40 million deal in the offseason, but it hasn't worked out thus far, as he is having a disappointing campaign. In 99 games, McCann is hitting .240/.303/.357 with a .660 OPS, nine home runs and 35 RBIs.