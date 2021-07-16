Mets Activate J.D. Davis; DFA Billy McKinney

At last, J.D. Davis is back with the Mets after a 2.5 month stint on the IL. As a result, the Mets designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment.

Prior to the Mets' first series of the second half, the Amazins' officially activated third baseman J.D. Davis from the Injured List, and designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment.

Davis has not played for the Mets since May 1 when he went down with a hand sprain. He also suffered a number of setbacks on his road to recovery, but is finally back with the team after a two month IL stint.

"It was a long time where I was playing through some pain so that was the biggest thing was to take care of that and to get healthy enough to swing a bat," said Davis prior to the Mets' Friday night contest with the Pirates at PNC Park.

Davis finished up his rehab assignment on fire at the plate, going 8-for-14 with three home runs and five RBIs. However, he is not in the starting lineup tonight, as Jonathan Villar is slated to play third.

"It is what it is," said Davis. "Coming in here, I've always kind of voiced that I'm here for the team and the most important thing is to win ball games."

"It's all about contributing to this team and making a push here in the second half," he added. "Everyone in here deserves to start everyday. We have loads of talent on this team."

Manager Luis Rojas is also excited to have Davis back with the club.

"To have his bat is great for us, given that we have such a need for offense and have all season," said Rojas.

"He looked really good, and is going to be playing third when he is starting or coming off the bench...Everyone here is an everyday player and should be ready to come in and play," said Rojas.

As for McKinney, Rojas admittedly said it was not an easy decision to get rid of him.

"This was really tough, he came in and did everything we asked and more," said Rojas. "He helped us in a stretch where we were in need."

The Mets traded for McKinney after Michael Conforto went down with a hamstring strain in mid-May. And McKinney was a solid replacement in right field both with the bat and glove.

The 26-year-old hit five home runs and drove in 14 RBIs, while slashing .220/.304/.473 in 39 games. But with Jose Peraza's value as a clutch hitter off the bench, there was simply no room for McKinney on the roster once Davis returned.

Pitching Probables

Following Marcus Stroman's outing tonight, Tylor Megill will start for the Mets on Saturday.

According to Rojas, they have yet to make a decision on Sunday, but it will either be Jacob deGrom or Taijuan Walker, who takes the mound in the final game of the series.

Carrasco

Although Rojas said they have not yet discussed next steps for Carlos Carrasco, who tossed two scoreless innings in his first rehab start on Thursday night, the right-hander will likely throw 2-3 innings in his next outing, whether it be in another rehab start, or with the Mets.

Oswalt

Corey Oswalt, who is on the IL with knee inflammation, received a PRP injection, per Rojas. Oswalt is in Florida and will need to ramp up, before beginning a rehab assignment.