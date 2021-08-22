August 22, 2021
Mets Activate Javier Báez From IL; Lindor Expected To Return This Week

Although the Mets were potentially looking at activating both Javier Báez and Francisco Lindor for Sunday's series finale with the Dodgers, Báez is the only one who will return today, with Lindor's target date pushed back to this week's home stand.
Instead of activating both Javier Báez (back spasms) and Francisco Lindor (oblique) for their series finale with the Dodgers on Sunday, the Mets have opted to only bring back Báez for today's game.

Báez will return before facing live pitching, and having served the minimum 10-day stint on the IL. 

As for Lindor, the Mets' performance staff is being cautious with him, and due to the off day tomorrow, the hope is that he can return on Tuesday when the Mets begin their home stand against the Giants.

Lindor has checked all of the boxes thus far, facing live pitching and taking batting practice from both sides of the plate, along with doing fielding and running drills.

The 27-year-old Lindor has been out since July 17 with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, and for at least one more contest, Báez will be at shortstop in his absence. 

And speaking of Báez, the Mets will need him to be Dr. Jekyll, as opposed to the free swinging Mr. Hyde, this afternoon if they hope to avoid a four-game sweep by the Dodgers.

Báez must get things going at the plate, as he began his Mets' career with a brutal 6-for-35 stretch. 

The Mets have opted to sit left-handed batters Michael Conforto, Dom Smith and Jeff McNeil this afternoon due to the matchup with southpaw David Price. But on the bright side, Báez will be back in the lineup for the first time since August 8. 

In order to make room for Báez, the Mets optioned reliever Geoff Hartlieb to Triple-A.

