Mets' Activate Young Star From IL; Could He Help Turn Season Around?
It has been a long time coming, but he has finally returned from the injured list.
On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Mets announced that they activated star young catcher Francisco Alvarez from the IL and designated backup Tomas Nido for assignment.
New acquisition, catcher Luis Torrens, who the Mets acquired from the New York Yankees, has won the backup job after making a solid impact to the team with a .313 batting average, a .389 on-base percentage and 1.039 OPS in his first 16 at-bats with the club. He has also made his presence felt defensively with some big plays in the field that has helped the Mets' winning percentage as of late.
Back to Alvarez, the Mets were 11-8 before he tore the UCL in his thumb at the end of April at Dodger Stadium. Alvarez underwent surgery to repair the ligament shortly thereafter and has astoundingly made it back to the Mets in less than two months time.
His presence has been sorely missed, as the Mets have gone 17-28 since losing Alvarez on April 19. Now, the Mets have been playing a bit better across the past two weeks or so, and inserting Alvarez back into the lineup card will help. His ability to call a game and frame pitches behind the plate should help the pitching staff improve as well.
The Mets won't have ace starting pitcher Kodai Senga until after the All-Star break at least, but they just received a significant reinforcement in the form of Alvarez, whose rehab assignment has concluded. He is now back to help the Mets turn their season around.