Mets All-Star Seen As 'Change-Of-Scenery' Option With Deal Becoming Likely
It's starting to seem more and more likely that the New York Mets will be trading away at least one All-Star this summer.
The New York Mets took down the Miami Marlins on Wednesday and Thursday but the club still is seven games below .500 at 30-37.
While there still is time for the Mets to turn things around, at this point it seems more likely that a firesale is on the way. One player who is a "change-of-scenery" candidate is All-Star infielder Jeff McNeil, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Jeff McNeil looks like a change-of-scenery guy but the Mets understand McNeil’s trade value is nil now and are talking to him about a plan to help him regain his form," Heyman said.
McNeill has spent his entire seven-year career with the Mets and over that stretch has racked up two All-Star nods, one Silver Slugger award, and one batting title.
The 32-year-old hasn't been able to perform up to those lofty standards so far this season and has three home runs, 14 RBIs, and has slashed .223/.289/.312 in 61 games played.
If the Mets are going to sell this summer, McNeill seems like one of the most obvious trade candidates on the roster. Hopefully, the Mets are able to turn things around and avoid a sell-off, but McNeill's days with the club could be numbered.
The trade deadline is quickly approaching and soon enough we will know what the Mets' plan is.
