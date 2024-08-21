Mets Among Most Likely Landing Spots For One Of Best Pitchers In Baseball
The New York Mets likely will be busy when the winter rolls around.
New York's payroll is about to get significantly easier to manage and that means that the Mets will be looking to spend. The Mets are going to be linked to every top player in some way this offseason. New York's top priority certainly will be Juan Soto, but the Mets won't stop there.
If the Mets miss out on Soto, they likely will spend heavily elsewhere. New York could use another top-of-the-rotation starter and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer had the Mets as the second-most likely landing spot for two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.
"Though the Mets were never at the forefront of Snell's free-agent sweepstakes last winter or his trade sweepstakes this summer, they were at least on the outskirts of both," Rymer said. "He was among the frontline starters the Mets were "investigating" early in the 2023-24 offseason, and Andy Martino of SNY reported that they checked in with the (San Francisco Giants) about Snell in July.
"Like the (Los Angeles Dodgers), the Mets could use a pitcher like Snell right now. It would be a reach to say they're contending despite their rotation, but it hasn't been a strength. And because of Kodai Senga's absences, it hasn't had a proper No. 1 all year."
Snell clearly is one of the top pitchers in baseball and will be available once again this winter. Don't be surprised if the Mets get involved in the sweepstakes.
