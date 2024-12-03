Mets Among Teams Interested in Ex-Yankees' Reliever as a Starter
From closing out games in the Bronx to starting them in Queens?
Free agent high-leverage reliever Clay Holmes spent the past three and a half seasons in the New York Yankees' bullpen, but now he could switch roles.
According to MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the New York Mets are among the teams that have shown interest in Holmes as a starting pitcher.
Although Holmes hasn't started a game in the majors since his 2018 rookie season, he spent a majority of his minor league career as a starter in the Pittsburgh Pirates' farm system. The 31-year-old's three pitch arsenal: sinker, slider, sweeper, makes the right-handed veteran an intriguing potential starting option for teams.
Holmes could become the latest reliever turned starter who went on to dominate in their new team's rotation. The recent list includes former Met Seth Lugo of the Kansas City Royals, former Yankee Michael King of the San Diego Padres and Reynaldo Lopez of the Atlanta Braves.
For the second straight year under president of baseball operations David Stearns, the Mets appear to be focused on adding starting pitching on short-term deals, most recently inking righty Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million deal.
Should Holmes fail as a starter, the Mets could shift him back to the bullpen, where he can serve as the main setup man to closer Edwin Diaz. The Mets saw Ryne Stanek and Phil Maton (club option declined) both hit the free agent market, and Jose Butto regressed down the stretch.
Although Holmes led baseball with 13 blown saves in 2024 and lost his closer's job to Luke Weaver, the veteran righty posted a 2.69 ERA and made the AL All-Star team twice during his Yankees' tenure. He also holds an impressive 1.35 ERA in 20 innings in his postseason career.