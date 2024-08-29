Mets Among Top Options For Superstar In Winter Blockbuster Signing
Will the New York Mets go back to their high-spending ways this winter?
It certainly seems like it.
New York's payroll is going to drop and it will be a very deep free-agent class that could be enticing to the Mets' front office. New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto clearly will be the top free agent on the market. but he won't be the only one available.
Another star who is expected to hit the open market is San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell. Snell is expected to opt out of his current deal with the hopes of landing a long-term contract. It's unclear where he will land, but Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer listed the Mets as the second-best landing spot for him.
"Though the Mets were never at the forefront of Snell's free-agent sweepstakes last winter or his trade sweepstakes this summer, they were at least on the outskirts of both," Rymer said. "(Kodai Senga) will be back in 2025, as will Sean Manaea, Paul Blackburn and David Peterson. But with José Quintana and Luis Severino on expiring contracts, there will be an opening for Snell if the Mets want to make a run at him.
"If they do, affording him shouldn't be an issue. It can't be emphasized enough just how rich Steve Cohen is, and the amount of money the Mets have set to come free is staggering. If they wanted, they could likely add Snell and re-sign his fellow Boras client, Pete Alonso."
Don't be surprised if the Mets join the Snell sweepstakes this winter.
