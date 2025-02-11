Mets Announce 66-Man Spring Training Roster With Pete Alonso Yet To Be Added
The New York Mets have invited 26 players to join their 40-man roster in Port St. Lucie for the beginning of Spring Training. Returning first baseman Pete Alonso, whose new two-year contract is agreed to but not yet final, is not currently on the roster but is expected to be added in the coming days.
The full spring roster includes six catchers, 10 outfielders, 14 infielders, and a surprisingly large contingent of 36 pitchers, including 29 righties and seven lefties.
Among the notable non-roster invitees are top position player prospects Jett Williams, Ryan Clifford, and Drew Gilbert. Former first-round pick Kevin Parada is in camp with the catching group.
While top pitching prospect Christian Scott is on the initial roster, he's not expected to participate in baseball activities as he continues his rehab from September surgery to repair a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. Scott, who had a hybrid surgery that combined a traditional Tommy John UCL repair with the addition of an internal brace, recently told reporters that he plans to begin throwing a baseball in about a month. He is expected to return in 2026.
In Scott's absence, top prospects Brandon Sproat and Blade Tidwell have also been invited to spring training. The two former SEC arms, taken with back-to-back picks in the 2022 draft (Sproat did not sign and was re-drafted the next year), are looking to rebound from rough Triple-A debuts last year and work their way into the majors this season.
Here's the full breakdown of the spring roster (italics denotes a non-roster invitee):
Catchers (6):
Francisco Alvarez
Kevin Parada
Jakson Reetz
Hayden Senger
Luis Torrens
Chris Williams
Infielders (14):
Luisangel Acuña
Brett Baty
Ryan Clifford
Luis De Los Santos
Francisco Lindor
Nick Madrigal
Ronny Mauricio
Jeff McNeil
Joey Meneses
Luke Ritter
Mark Vientos
Donovan Walton
Jett Williams
Jared Young
Outfielders (10):
José Azócar
Drew Gilbert
Starling Marte
Brandon Nimmo
Rafael Ortega
Alex Ramirez
Jose Siri
Juan Soto
Tyrone Taylor
Jesse Winker
Right-Handed Pitchers (29):
Ty Adcock
Adbert Alzolay
Paul Blackburn
Huascar Brazobán
José Butto
Griffin Canning
Chris Devenski
Edwin Diaz
Rico Garcia
Reed Garrett
Justin Hagenman
Dominic Hamel
Grant Hartwig
Kevin Herget
Clay Holmes
Max Kranick
Tylor Megill
Frankie Montas
Dedniel Núnez
Oliver Ortega
Sean Reid-Foley
Yacksel Ríos
Christian Scott
Kodai Senga
Brandon Sproat
Ryne Stanek
Blade Tidwell
Austin Warren
Tyler Zuber
Left-Handed Pitchers (7):
Genesis Cabrera
Anthony Gose
Sean Manaea
A.J. Minter
David Peterson
Brandon Waddell
Danny Young
New York's first full team workout is scheduled for February 17th and the Grapefruit League opener is on February 22nd in Clover Park against a split squad of the Houston Astros.