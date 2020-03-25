Mets announce Noah Syndergaard will have elective Tommy John Surgery; WFAN's Mike Frances replies  'You Dummies' in light of COVID-19 outbreak

The New York Mets announced this week that right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard will undergo season-ending Tommy John Surgery after two separate examinations revealed a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. That is all fine and good, but Radio.com and WFAN part-time host Mike Francesa didn't pull any punches as he lambasted the team to announcing an elective surgery during a health crisis where New Yorkers and the world at large is pushing back surgeries with hospitals overcrowded with COVID-19 patients.

"This is where they were just plain stupid. Announce it, fine. But remember, we are in very delicate times right now. People are having elective surgeries canceled right and left. Hospitals are overflowing with people who are ill now with the virus. Hospitals are in a very tough way right now -- overcrowded, having to jam beds in, using the Jacob Javits Center for a thousand beds. We understand all the problems that are going on with medical equipment and everything else. You do not then announce that your big star baseball player is having elective surgery on Thursday, you dummies!

It's not often that I agree with the self-proclaimed Sports Pope, but in this instance, he's absolutely right that the Mets come across as a bit insensitive to the current pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

For Syndergaard's own health and well being, it's probably smart to delay surgery at least a couple of weeks until the pandemic cases start to decline and he can mimimize his risk for contracting the virus. With New York desperately trying to get its hands on ventilators and millions of people delaying routine surgery, it's not going to be well-received by many that a star athlete will be getting treated right away ahead of many others in need.