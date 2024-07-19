Mets Are Fit For All-Star With 'Very High' Chance of Being Traded Soon
Although the New York Mets had a tough start to the 2024 season, they have looked great lately.
New York is on the upswing and is in contention for a playoff spot. If the Mets can maintain their momentum from the end of the first half of the season into the second half, they should get back to the playoffs. Plus, it doesn't hurt that they could get Kodai Senga back on the mound in the near future to add even more firepower to the rotation.
Things are looking up for the Mets but they still need a solid trade deadline to help out. The bullpen is the team's biggest weakness right now and the Mets should give the Los Angeles Angels a call to help fix this.
Los Angeles is nearing a sale and All-Star reliever Carlos Estévez has a "very high" chance of being traded, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Under-the-radar rental closer should go somewhere," Heyman said. "Trade chances: Very High."
Estévez is the type of hurler who could help give the Mets another layer in the bullpen. The veteran righty has been lights-out this season and has a 2.61 ERA in 31 appearances to go along with an eye-popping 31-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31 innings pitched.
That is elite production and it likely wouldn't take an elite trade package to bring him to town. The Mets have changed people's minds lately about their chances of making it back to the playoffs and adding Estévez would only help this fact even more.
