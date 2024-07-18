Mets Are Prime Landing Spot For Angels All-Star Listed On Trade Block
If the New York Mets can add a little more to the bullpen over the next few weeks, they could make some noise in the second half of the season.
New York has a surplus of capable starting pitchers -- which is something most teams don't have -- and its offense has finally started to click. The Mets currently hold a playoff spot and should be invested in.
The Mets' bullpen is their biggest weakness but luckily there will be some options out there for the club to acquire ahead of the trade deadline. One who could be a great option is Los Angeles Angels All-Star hurler Carlos Estévez.
Estévez is having arguably the best season of his career this year and has a 2.61 ERA in 31 appearances so far this season to go along with 17 saves. If the season were to end today, he would have a new career-best for ERA.
The veteran righty is the exact type of high-leverage hurler the Mets need and he was mentioned by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand as a "trade target to watch."
"Estévez’s contract year got off to a shaky start, as he posted a 4.76 ERA through the end of May," Feinsand said. "Since the calendar flipped to June, the right-hander has been virtually unhittable, allowing just three hits and one walk over 14 scoreless innings. Estévez is making $6,750,000 this season, after which he will be a free agent. Based on the way he’s pitched during the past few weeks, he could be a game-changer for a contender’s bullpen."
The Angels look like they're going to sell and the Mets should get them on the phone.
More MLB: Mets Called Fit For All-Star Closer On Trade Block With Deadline Looming