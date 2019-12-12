Could the New York Mets be in on potential sweepstakes for Houston Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa?

Well, not exactly – at least not yet anyway -- but according to SNY’s Andy Martino, the two sides did indeed discuss the possibility during the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

Correa does not hit the open market until after the 2021 season, and has two more years of arbitration eligibility left on his current deal.

However, the Astros do have a lot of money locked up in other players right now, like Zach Grienke, two years, $70 million; Jose Altuve who is in the midst of a seven-year $163.5 million deal; Justin Verlander, two-years at $66 million, and Alex Bregman, five years at $100 million.

With Grienke and Verlander pushing 40 in the next couple of years, it is definitely reasonable to think that the ‘Stros are going to do everything they can to keep Correa, George Springer or both on long term deals. But as well all know, nothing is ever guaranteed. The Astros might be forced to move from one of those players.

That’s why discussions happen.

The Mets would need to give up a ton to get Correa. If they were to make a trade this season, starting with Amed Rosario and Noah Syndergaard, for example, probably wouldn’t be enough. As John Harper pointed out on SNY’s MetsBlog, the Astros could inquire about Matthew Allen, the Mets third round draft pick from last June.

The Mets do not have a lot of minor league capital from which to draw from, so trading someone like Allen would be superfluous on Brodie Van Wagenen’s part.

Keep in mind no trade look imminent right now. Astros GM John Lunhow reportedly told Correa to relax and "enjoy his honeymoon" when the shortstop asked about potential trades. In short the Astros aren't going to do anything, and Correa isn't likely to go full Jamal Adams on the Astros because they had talks.

The fact the Mets are looking to upgrade shortstop says a lot about what the front office thinks about Rosario. While Rosario produced career highs for home runs (17) and RBI (72) last season, he didn’t really pick up his game until the second half of the season.

After the All-Star Break, Rosario hit .319 with six homers and 30 RBI. He was also striking out less per plate appearance, as his on base percentage shot up 52 points from the first half of the year.

That being said, Rosario’s fielding has always been a concern. He committed 17 errors last season at shortstop, and 16 errors at the position in 2018. His fielding percentage of .969 was ranked 18 among starting shortstops last season.

Correa by comparison made only two errors at short last season. Not to mention, Correa’s bat, power and playoff experience would be a marketable upgrade from Rosario.

Then there is the money thing again. Yeah, I am going there. The Wilpon’s still own this team, and will until “at least” 2025. They aren’t going to spend wildly for anyone. With Steve Cohen slowly taking over over the next couple of years, the Mets would be in the market for Carlos Correa when he hits the market in two years.

So maybe this is something that the Mets will revisit at some point down the road.