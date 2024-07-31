Mets Attempted To Trade For 'Significant Starting Pitchers,' Per Insider
The New York Mets certainly were busy ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
New York was looking to add starting pitching depth after losing Kodai Senga, bullpen depth, and a boost for the outfield. The Mets were able to pretty much accomplish everything they hoped to do and even had the fourth-ranked trade deadline, according to MLB.com's Will Leitch.
While this is the case, it sounds like they tried to get other moves done that didn't come to fruition. The Mets added to the rotation by acquiring former All-Star Paul Blackburn from the Oakland Athletics. This was a solid move, but the Mets reportedly attempted to land more "significant starting pitchers," according to SNY's Anthony DiComo.
"The Mets did discuss trades for more significant starting pitchers, (David Stearns) said, but in the end opted for a measured strategy in what turned out to be an extreme sellers’ market," DiComo said.
There were a handful of hurlers mentioned as the trade deadline approached. Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty was the most prominent starter moved and was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Other hurlers who were mentioned as possible options were San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell, Tigers star Tarik Skubal, and Chicago White Sox stud Garrett Crochet. Each of the trio had their names in a plethora of trade rumors but ended up staying put likely because the price tags were astronomically high.
it sounds like the Mets tried to make other moves, but still had a great trade deadline.
