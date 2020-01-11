Mets Avoid Arbitration With Their Nine Eligible Players

The New York Mets announced that they were able to avoid arbitration with all nine of their eligible players. MLB.com's Anthony DiComo listed what each of these nine players will make in 2020.

The Mets had three of their starting pitchers who were arbitration-eligible. In 2020, Marcus Stroman will make $12 million, Noah Syndergaard will make $9.7 million, and Steven Matz will earn $5 million. Stroman will be a free agent after the season, while Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz are still arbitration-eligible for one more season in 2021. They will then be free agents following the 2021 season.

The Mets also had three relief pitchers who were arbitration-elgible. Next season, Edwin Diaz will earn $5.1 million, while Seth Lugo will make $2 million, and Robert Gsellman will make $1.225 million. For Diaz, Lugo, and Gsellman, this was their first year of being arbitration-eligible. The three relief pitchers will not be free agents until after the 2022 season.

Lastly, the Mets had three position players to take care of. In 2020, Michael Conforto will make $8 million, followed by recently acquired Jake Marisnick, who will earn $3.3125 million, and Brandon Nimmo, who will earn $2.175 million. Conforto will have one more year of being eligible for arbitration, and he will then be a free agent after the 2021 season. For Marisnick, this was his final year of being arbitration-eligible, so he will be a free agent after the 2020 season. For Nimmo, this was his first year of arbitration eligibility, so he will be a free agent after the 2022 season.

It appears that Brodie Van Wagenen, alongside the rest of the Mets' upper-management, are on the same page with their players, as they were able to avoid arbitration with all nine eligible players.