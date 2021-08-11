Mets' Bats Come Alive In Back-And-Forth Comeback Win Over Nationals

The Mets' offense came alive with seven runs on 13 hits to overcome two separate three-run deficits in a comeback win over the Nationals in Wednesday's 8-7 victory.

The Mets survived a combined poor pitching effort from Carlos Carrasco and Rich Hill, as their bats finally came alive in a wild back-and-forth contest with the Nationals.

Despite trailing by two separate three-run deficits, the offense came back twice to snap their four-game losing streak and improve to 57-55 on the season with an 8-7 victory.

With the Mets down by a run in the bottom of the eighth, J.D. Davis led off the inning with an opposite field double. Jonathan Villar then laid down a sacrifice bunt, which was thrown away by the pitcher, allowing Davis to score the tying run.

That's when Brandon Drury stepped to the plate and knocked in the go-ahead run on a bloop single to give his team their first lead since last week in Miami.

After the Mets went up by a run, Edwin Diaz came in to slam the door shut on a much-needed win.

The offense scored seven runs on 13 hits, which was exactly the breakout they were looking for. These 13 runs nearly tripled their total from over the weekend when they got swept by the Phillies, scoring a measly five runs in three games.

"We've had a lot of big wins, this is one of them and I think it just shows who we are," said manager Luis Rojas after the game. "I think it shows who we are as an offensive team....These guys have hit like this in their careers."

"Starting last night, because we had some hard hits last night, it's great to see so we need to keep it going," said Rojas. "I love it, these guys are resilient and always think they are going to come back in the game."

After Carlos Carrasco gave up a three-run homer to Juan Soto on Tuesday night, and the Mets got one back on Dom Smith's RBI single, the rain came to Citi Field, which suspended the game until today.

Picking things back up in the top of the second in Game 1 of today's doubleheader, the Nationals added to their lead against Rich Hill on Victor Robles' RBI double.

With the Mets trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the third, Brandon Nimmo ripped a leadoff double off Joe Ross, before Jeff McNeil drove him in to cut the deficit to two runs.

Although Pete Alonso just missed a game-tying two run homer, he smacked a single to setup first-and-second with nobody out for Smith. And Smith moved both runners up with a fly out to left, which gave Michael Conforto a pair in scoring position with only one out.

While Conforto didn't get a hit, he still got the job done by driving in McNeil on a grounder to pull his team within a run at 4-3. With the tying run standing on third with two outs, J.D. Davis came through with an RBI double to tie the game, capping off the Mets' three-run inning.

However, the Nationals answered back with three runs of their own to take back the lead and chase Hill from the game.

Hill exited after just three innings. He gave up three runs on four hits, to go along with four strikeouts. While Hill wasn't that sharp, he was pitching on a different routine, as he was initially slated to start on Thursday, but offered to pitch today instead to help give his team some innings, after last night's rain suspension wasted Carrasco's turn.

The Mets brought in Jeurys Familia with a runner on second and no outs, and the right-hander gave up an RBI single, which was charged to Hill.

At this point, the Mets were trailing 7-4 to the lowly Nationals, but Familia was able to escape without allowing anymore damage, and he also got some help from McNeil, who made a leaping grab to save a run.

The Mets got another run back on Conforto's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. The Amazins' ultimately got this run via an aggressive send from third base coach Gary DiScarcina, who sent McNeil home after he saw Juan Soto throw the ball into second base. Although McNeil was not running at 100% due to a bad hamstring, he was still able to slide home safely due to Soto's blunder.

In the bottom of the seventh, Alonso just missed a game tying two-run homer again, but instead, settled for a booming double off the wall in left center to drive in Nimmo and pull his team within a run at 7-6.

The Mets received three scoreless innings from Miguel Castro, Drew Smith and Trevor to keep the game close, until Diaz recorded his 24th save of the season.

The nightcap against the Nationals will begin shortly after the conclusion of the Mets' 8-7 win. Marcus Stroman will take the mound in this seven-inning contest, as the Mets go for the doubleheader sweep.