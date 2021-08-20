Mets' Bats Silent In Series Opener Loss To Dodgers; Fall Season-Worst 5 Games Back in NL East

The Mets' bats were dead silent in a 4-1 series opener loss to the Dodgers to fall below .500 for the second time this week. They are now five games back in the NL East.

Despite pulling out one of the biggest wins of the year yesterday, the Mets failed to build off this victory in a 4-1 loss in their series opener with the Dodgers on Thursday evening.

The Mets dropped back below .500 at 60-61 and are a season-worst five games back in the NL East. They have also lost six of their first seven games in this brutal stretch, including their first four games to the Dodgers this season and 22 of their last 26 games overall versus Los Angeles.

On offense, the Mets faced off against the Dodgers in a bullpen game, and had six hits, but only one run to show for it, as Los Angeles used seven different pitchers in this matchup.

In fact, the Mets and Dodgers had the same amount of hits in this contest, but the difference was Los Angeles' situational hitting, knocking in four runs on two RBI grounders, along with two knocks with runners in scoring position.

The Mets' bats were dead silent for much of the night, minus J.D. Davis' RBI double in the top of the fourth. They went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base.

Although Taijuan Walker no-hit the Dodgers in his last start through the first 6.1 innings, while only giving up a run in seven total innings, it was a different story this time out.

Walker went six innings, but gave up four runs on six hits, while striking out four and walking one. His ERA on the season went up from 3.75 to 3.86 in this start.

The Dodgers drew first blood in the bottom of the second with two RBI grounders to take a 2-0 lead.

Walker issued a leadoff walk due to a spotty call from the home plate umpire, before allowing a double to Met killer Will Smith to setup a second-and-third situation with nobody out, and the Dodgers capitalized off this opportunity.

But in the top of the fourth, the Mets answered back against the Dodgers' bullpen when J.D. Davis drove in Pete Alonso with an RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1. This saw Dodgers manager Dave Roberts bring in lefty reliever Victor Gonzalez to face Dom Smith. And Gonzalez caught a break on a big base-running error from Davis, who got doubled off second on Smith's line out to end the threat.

In the top of the fifth, Walker's defense failed him, as Davis' poor decision to throw to first, sailed away to allow the leadoff runner to advance to second base. Although Walker was one out away from getting out of trouble, he surrendered an RBI double with two outs to former Met Billy McKinney, who extended the Dodgers' lead to 3-1.

And the Dodgers got another run on Trea Turner's RBI single to put Los Angeles up by a score of 4-1, which wound up being the final score.