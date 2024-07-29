Mets' Biggest Deadline Need Has 'Insane' Prices, According to Insider
The New York Mets have cemented themselves as buyers ahead of the trade deadline.
With a 55-50 record as of Monday afternoon, New York is hanging on to the third NL Wild Card spot; they trail the Atlanta Braves by just a game and a half for the first Wild Card (after splitting a four-game set against them in Queens), and are just a half-game behind the San Diego Padres for the second Wild Card. On the other hand, the Mets are trying to fend off the Arizona Diamondbacks, St. Louis Cardinals, and Pittsburgh Pirates, who they lead by 0.5, one, and two games, respectively.
Because of the outstanding form the Mets have shown over the past two months, they are looking to improve the team further at the deadline; in addition to bullpen reinforcements, starting pitching is now a top priority due to injuries to ace Kodai Senga and top prospect Christian Scott. However, there is a problem for the Mets' search for a starter: the seller's market is extremely steep.
According to SNY's Andy Martino, the asking prices for pitching are so high that the Mets are adjusting their plans. Instead of a front-line starter to replace Senga, New York is looking for a depth starter and one more bullpen arm.
“Everyone I spoke to today said the starting pitching and relief market are insane,” Martino quoted from an unspecified general manager. “Maybe it will change Tuesday.”
David Stearns, the Mets' president of baseball operations, previously expressed his hesitance to include the team's top prospects in potential deadline deals; despite the current market demanding an arm and a leg for the better options (let alone the best), Stearns still prefers to not match those exorbitant prices.
This doesn't mean Stearns is unwilling to make any deals, though. The deadline isn't until Tuesday evening, so there is still time for asking prices to drop; this gives the Mets a perfect window to go for bigger options.
But at the same time, New York will only be "modest" in their trade deadline actions if prices remain the way they are.