Mets’ Bounce-Back Star Clamoring to Face Old Team Next Month
Luis Severino already can’t wait for the upcoming Subway Series matchup in July.
Severino signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the New York Mets in December 2023 and is having a superb bounceback season in Flushing. Through June 26, Severino owns a 5-2 record, 3.29 ERA (currently 15th in the National League overall), 71 strikeouts across 90.1 innings this season (also tied for 15th in the NL), which is the most of any Mets pitcher in 2024.
Severino was originally slated to face his former team, the New York Yankees, on Tuesday. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza adjusted the starting rotation, sending David Peterson to the mound on Tuesday and Sean Manaea, who recorded his 5th win of the season, on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Severino who turns 31 in August was looking forward to playing the organization he spent the first eight years of his Major League career with. Severino’s former Bronx teammates felt the same, sending him text messages – including one that said “Are you afraid of us?” – prior to the two games this past week.
Severino was seen with several Yankees before the start of the game Wednesday, primarily due to the rather long beard he grew. Despite the breakup after eight years, Severino has nothing but admiration and “love” for the team he debuted for all the way back in 2015; after the Mets took a flier on him and gave him a chance to “be somebody” this past offseason, he has responded by putting up a season potentially worthy of a hypothetical third All-Star Game selection.
The NL New York squad took the first two games of the four total this season, holding off the American League Yankees for a 9-7 win on Tuesday and lopsided 12-2 victory on Wednesday. For the Mets it was their 11th win in their past 13 games, moving them back to .500 for the first time since early May. They now sit 1.5 games behind for the final Wild Card spot in the NL.
The Yankees, like the Mets in previous seasons, are going through their own “June Swoon.” Despite nine losses in a 12-game span, the Yankees (52-30) still sit one game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East division lead, and within striking distance of the Cleveland Guardians (51-27) and Philadelphia Phillies (53-27) for the best record overall.
The next time the Yankees and Mets hook up for their second pair of games this season: July 23-24 at Yankee Stadium. Severino anticipates, and expects, to pitch next month.
“I’ve got to do everything in my power to make that happen,” Severino said following the 12-2 Mets win on Wednesday.