Mets Bring Back Reliever Ryne Stanek on One-Year Deal
The New York Mets are bringing back one of their most reliable bullpen arms from last year’s postseason run.
On Wednesday, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Mets. The eight-year veteran was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners last July.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Stanek's deal is for $4.5 million with a chance to earn an extra $500,000 in incentives.
Stanek, 33, posted a 4.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 10.2 K/9 rate in 46 appearances before the trade. While he struggled in the regular season’s final stretch with the Mets, posting a 6.06 ERA over 16.1 innings, his WHIP (1.29) and K/9 rate (12.7) showed improvement.
As Pat Ragazzo of On SI previously reported, Stanek was dealing with a back issue when the Mets acquired him. But after receiving treatment from New York’s training staff and adjustments to his mechanics, he became a dominant force in October.
In seven postseason appearances, Stanek posted a 3.38 ERA, recording eight strikeouts and three walks in eight innings. The hard-throwing right-hander recorded the final outs in three Mets victories (all non-save situations) against the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies combined and delivered 2.3 critical innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLCS Game 5, helping send the Mets back to Los Angeles for their eventual Game 6 defeat.
Stanek primarily relies on his 97.7 mph fastball, which he throws about 60% of the time, while also mixing in a splitter and slider—each around 20% of the time, according to Statcast. Prior to 2024, he spent three seasons as a key member of the Houston Astros’ bullpen, recording 196 strikeouts in 173.2 innings with a 2.90 ERA, and earned a World Series ring in 2022.
Outside of the recent A.J. Minter signing, the Mets have not significantly bolstered the back end of their bullpen. However, they have brought in several low-cost relievers to compete for roster spots in spring training: Dylan Covey, Chris Devenski, Justin Hagenman, Hobie Harris, Anthony Gose, and Austin Warren.
Other expected bullpen returnees include Reed Garrett, Sean Reid-Foley, swingmen José Buttó and Tylor Megill, and Dedniel Núñez, who missed the end of last season with a right flexor strain. Stanek will likely see plenty of high-leverage opportunities alongside Minter and closer Edwin Díaz.