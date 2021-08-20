August 20, 2021
Mets Bring In Bullpen Help; Jacob DeGrom Shifted To 60-Day IL

The Mets claimed a reliever off waivers to bolster their taxed bullpen, and shifted ace Jacob deGrom (right elbow inflammation) to the 60-day injured list.
The Mets made a move to bolster their taxed bullpen on Friday, claiming right-handed reliever Heath Hembree off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

As a result, the Mets transferred their ace Jacob deGrom (right elbow inflammation) to the 60-day IL, which will keep him on the shelf until at least September 13. According to the team, deGrom's timeline and status remain unchanged.

But as Inside the Mets reported earlier in the week, the expectation is that deGrom's season is "99.9%" over.

Regarding Hembree, the Red designated him for assignment on Wednesday after his latest clunker in relief, where he allowed five runs in 0.2 innings against the Cubs. Hembree has surrendered 13 runs in his last seven innings, dating back to July 26.

The right-hander's ERA has ballooned up to 6.38 in 45 appearances this season. After a mediocre first half of the year, his post All-Star break numbers have been nightmarish, pitching to a 10.22 ERA in 12.1 innings.

Although Hembree holds an ERA of 11.30 ERA against lefties, he has fared much better when facing right-handed batters, who are hitting just .144 off of him. He also has a 3.86 ERA and 0.96 WHIP against righties. 

Despite producing a 9.00 ERA in a shortened 2020 campaign, Hembree found success the season before with the Red Sox, where he had a 3.86 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine.

Hembree has struck out 68 batters in 42.1 innings with Cincinnati this year.

In order to clear up a spot on the 40-man roster, the Mets were forced to shift deGrom there.

