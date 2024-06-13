Mets’ Broadcaster Roasts Marlins For Dangerous, Amateur Mistake
The New York Mets defeated the struggling Miami Marlins 10-4 on Wednesday night.
The game itself was never in danger for New York. They scored five runs in the first two innings off of Marlins starter Braxton Garrett; two of which came from a first-inning home run by Harrison Bader.
But one moment in the second inning was dangerous for a different reason.
Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez was at the plate with two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the second. He hit a hard ground ball to Marlins third baseman Emmanuel Rivera.
Typically, a third baseman would make an easy throw to first base in this situation to end the inning. But Rivera elected to go for the force out at second base instead. This prompted Marlins second baseman Otto Lopez to fire a wild throw ball over to first — despite there already being three outs in the inning.
And Mets SNY broadcaster Gary Cohen made his disgust with the Marlins' lack of awareness apparent.
“The inning is over. Nobody on the field seems to know how many out there are,” Cohen said. “I mean, come on. 5-4 force ends the inning. You can get somebody killed that way.”
The strange decision by Lopez appeared to confuse Alvarez, as New York's catcher stood at first base for a moment after Lopez’s errant throw whizzed over his head, seemingly looking for confirmation about whether the inning was indeed over.
While cameras didn’t catch where Lopez’s throw ended up, it appears to have bounced off the front of the Mets’ dugout, and therefore out of danger.
Still, Lopez and the rest of the Marlins' infield would be wise to know the amount of outs that they are working with in the future; if only to keep Cohen from claiming they could get somebody killed again.