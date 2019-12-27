Mets Bullpen Now Has Potential Following the Signing of Dellin Betances

A major reason the New York Mets missed the playoffs in 2019 was due to the struggles of their bullpen. Time and time again, a different relief pitcher would blow a lead, and the Mets would end up losing a very winnable game. So, the Mets had to find a way to improve their bullpen this offseason. They took a good step forward by signing veteran relief pitcher Dellin Betances.

The 31-year-old pitcher has been one of the most consistent relief pitchers in baseball over the last few years, however, he's coming off of an injury-plagued 2019 season. Being that 2019 was a lost season for Betances due to injury, the Mets were able to sign the former New York Yankee to a one-year/$10.5 million deal (with a player option for 2021).

Obviously there are questions surrounding Betances because he was only able to pitch in one game in 2019. However, he has been one of the game's best relief pitchers since 2014. Not to mention, Betances is potentially playing for another contract. By signing the one-year deal, expect him to look to prove to the MLB that he's still one of baseball's most dominant relief pitchers. Betances pitching with that motivation could be a huge boost for this Mets bullpen.

For the Mets, this is a move they had to make. By signing Betances, one can argue that their bullpen actually will have potential in 2020. The bullpen could have an outlook along the lines of Justin Wilson as the seventh inning man, Betances as the setup guy, and Edwin Diaz as the closer. Of course, they'd still have their best relief pitcher, Seth Lugo, available to pitch in a wide variety of roles.

It's difficult to see Lugo being the closer in 2020 because of his inability to pitch back-to-back days. However, if Diaz's 2019 struggles continue into 2020, the Mets could potentially place Lugo back in that closer's role.

In addition to some pretty solid seventh, eighth, and ninth inning guys in their bullpen, the Mets also have guys capable of getting outs like Brad Brach and Robert Gsellman. Of course, they have Jeurys Familia too. But, he's coming off of a disappointing 2019 season. Perhaps he can have a bounce back 2020 season, but, it's tough to see him getting big outs for this team. Justin Wilson was much better in 2019, and deserves to be the seventh inning man.

Obviously it's difficult to project how a bullpen will perform because most relief pitchers are pretty inconsistent. But, on paper, because of the addition of Dellin Betances, it's easy to see the Mets bullpen being much improved in 2020. Realistically, they can't be much worse than they were in 2019.

Dellin Betances makes this Mets bullpen look much stronger on paper.