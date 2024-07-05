Mets Called 'Potential Fit' For Top Hurler In Possible Blockbuster Deal
The New York Mets need some help for the bullpen if they want to make it back to the playoffs this season.
New York has looked great lately but the bullpen is an area it needs to address. The Mets at one point looked like one of the worst teams in the National League but now they look more like a playoff team.
The Mets have a surplus of starting pitching talent and the offense finally is starting to click. Unlike more teams, the Mets don't need to add starting help or even help for the offense but they do need to address the bullpen.
A handful of players have been mentioned as possible options and the Mets even are "potential fits" to land Miami Marlins star closer Tanner Scott in a blockbuster deal, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Scott is having another strong season for the Marlins, who will almost assuredly be trading the impending free agent this month," Feinsand said. "In 12 June outings, Scott posted a 1.38 ERA, 15 strikeouts, and a 0.85 WHIP over 13 innings, giving him a 1.50 ERA in 35 games this season. Scott, who turns 30 on July 22, is earning $5.7 million this year, making him a reasonably priced rental option for clubs seeking late-innings help. Potential fits: Mets, (New York Yankees)."
Scott would be a massive pickup for the Mets. He's having one of the best seasons of his career and has a 1.46 ERA and 41-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 37 innings pitched. That's the exact type of production New York needs.
