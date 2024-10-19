Mets Called Top Trade Destination For Postseason Hero Hurler
After the potential re-signing of Pete Alonso and the pursuit of Juan Soto, the next most interesting aspect of the New York Mets' upcoming offseason will be what they do with their starting rotation.
They've already been linked to several soon-to-be free agents, and their three top starters from this season will likely enter free agency as well.
So the Mets' front office is predicted to be active in adding starting pitchers — and perhaps not solely via free agency. They could also seek a trade.
An October 18 article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer suggested that 2023 postseason hero Jordan Montgomery could become available for a trade — and the Mets are a top potential fit.
"The D-backs' $25 million investment in Montgomery yielded a 6.23 ERA this season, so one can hardly blame [Diamondbacks owner Ken] Kendrick for his saltiness. But if the lefty exercises (as he likely will) his $22.5 million option for 2025, the Snakes will have a dilemma on their hands," Rymer wrote.
"Rather than keeping the 31-year-old, the best thing for everyone would be a trade that would give him a fresh start elsewhere. The D-backs would presumably have to eat some of his 2025 salary to facilitate a deal, but likely not the entire sum," Rymer added before mentioning the Mets as a potential fit.
Montgomery's 3-1 record and 2.90 ERA in 6 appearances in the 2023 postseason was vital to his Texas Rangers team becoming 2023 World Series champions.
He then joined the team he beat in the World Series last offseason and produced an abysmal 2024 campaign.
Still, Montgomery is a better pitcher than his ERA this season would suggest and is primed for a big comeback next year.
Perhaps fans will see him in Queens come 2025.